PERI Finance (PERI) Market Cap Reaches $813,171.50

PERI Finance (PERI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $813,171.50 and approximately $505,400.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00786548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PERI Finance
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PERI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.