PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 155.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Insider Transactions at PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,675 shares in the company, valued at $57,882,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $275,700 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.