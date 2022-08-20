Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 661 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 626.45.

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

Phoenix Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

