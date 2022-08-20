Piper Sandler Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $288.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.65.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $299.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

