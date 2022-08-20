Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 130,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

