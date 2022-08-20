PlatinumBAR Price Up 244.3% Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 244.3% higher against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $5,459.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,999.70 or 0.99714868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00212905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00231135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00056062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005320 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

