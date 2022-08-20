PlatON (LAT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

PlatON (LAT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,857,461,672 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

