Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.58

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.