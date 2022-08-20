PolkaFoundry (PKF) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $671,897.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

