PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

