Power Index Pool Token Trading Down 24% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $172,930.76 and $3,010.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00779239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.