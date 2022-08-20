Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Primo Water by 22.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 1.13. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

