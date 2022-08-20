Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

