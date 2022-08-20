PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0133 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $14,728.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

