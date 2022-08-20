PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Up 7%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.83. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTC. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on PureTech Health in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.