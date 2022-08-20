PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Up 7%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.83. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTC. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on PureTech Health in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
