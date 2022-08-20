Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ RPID opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,816,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $286,057 over the last ninety days. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.