RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RAPT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,724,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

