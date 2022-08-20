Rathbones Group PLC Buys 280 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,495 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,166 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,951. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.