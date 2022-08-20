Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 514.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

