Rathbones Group PLC Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.