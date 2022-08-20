Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $112.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

