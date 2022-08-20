RealTract (RET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,251.00

RealTract (RET) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $332,008.85 and $1,251.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

RealTract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

