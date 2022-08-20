Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

