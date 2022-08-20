Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Relx Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.