Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.
Relx Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
