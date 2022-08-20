Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 88,703 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

