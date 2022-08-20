Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 5,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

