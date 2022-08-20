REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $573.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in REX American Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REX American Resources by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

