RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $43.25. 1,029,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

