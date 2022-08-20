RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 270,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,009,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.73. 6,502,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

