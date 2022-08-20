RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

