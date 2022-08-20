RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

