RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,610 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
