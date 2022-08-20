RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.56. 838,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,730. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.39.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

