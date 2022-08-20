RFG Advisory LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.79. 2,554,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,505. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

