Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 44,118 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

