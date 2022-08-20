Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Holdings Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is 31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 38.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

