Robert W. Baird Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $321.32 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

