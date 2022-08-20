Robert W. Baird Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $18.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

