Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Head-To-Head Review

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Konami and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Roblox 1 8 7 0 2.38

Profitability

Roblox has a consensus price target of $44.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Konami.

This table compares Konami and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Roblox -25.11% -95.60% -12.69%

Risk & Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konami and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Roblox $1.92 billion 12.13 -$491.65 million ($0.95) -44.93

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Konami beats Roblox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

