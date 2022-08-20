Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Julie Korioth Bimmerman Sells 312 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CFO Julie Korioth Bimmerman sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $11,572.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE ROL opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
