Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Julie Korioth Bimmerman Sells 312 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CFO Julie Korioth Bimmerman sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $11,572.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rollins by 116.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

