Ronit Capital LLP Invests $4.08 Million in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Nuvectis Pharma accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 34,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,138. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Nuvectis Pharma

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $165,219.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,099,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $182,898 in the last three months.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Further Reading

