Ronit Capital LLP Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. JD.com comprises about 2.2% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.70. 4,714,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

