Ronit Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 62,780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,647. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

