Ronit Capital LLP Sells 14,250 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,132,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,940 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,352,000 after acquiring an additional 527,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

