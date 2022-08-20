Royal Bank of Canada Increases abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 150

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABDN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 158.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.11. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 587.04. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 268.90 ($3.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

