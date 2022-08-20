Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$144.67.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$129.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.46. The stock has a market cap of C$180.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,560 shares of company stock worth $2,807,197.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.