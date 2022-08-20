Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$144.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$129.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.46. The stock has a market cap of C$180.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,560 shares of company stock worth $2,807,197.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.