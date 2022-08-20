RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 183,778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPT opened at $10.49 on Monday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $892.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

