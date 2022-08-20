RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Tops $0.0676 on Major Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,260,004 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

