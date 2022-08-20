Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Down 1.3%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

