Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

